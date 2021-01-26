NYC asking for ideas on Park Avenue redesign

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The mediocrity of some medians in the city of New York has been a topic of conversation.

Safety is the important issue. There is also an effort to create more open space and maximize green space along busy thoroughfares in all the boroughs.

Park Avenue, between 46th and 57th Streets, is one of the focuses of an initiative for the NYC Department of Transportation.

The city is collecting ideas for the medians from the public through January 29. Click here for the survey and project page.

Winston Fisher is with a firm that owns and manages property along the avenue. He sees potential in the open places and has been working on ideas since 2017.

“I’m looking to see this become a grand plaza of the world. It will be open to the public and help to redefine midtown,” he said.

Metro-North is planning extensive work to the underground structures that will require tearing up parts of the avenue. That’s included in a 20-year project to rebuild train sheds under the road.

Organizers say the median project can accompany that work. It has already started between 47th and 48th streets.

Fred Cerullo with Grand Central Partnership says it’s all about timing.

“What we have now opportunity to create more space for people in this post Covid era,” he said.

The city will review the ideas and the public’s input. Designs have yet to be officially created.