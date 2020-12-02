No spectators allowed at Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting Wednesday night

An above-the-scene view of the 82nd annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on Dec. 3, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN — The Christmas season kicks off in New York City Wednesday night with the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, but this year’s event will be very different.

The Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony will still be aired on television nationally at 8 p.m. However, the event will be closed to the public this year.

The tree will be available for public viewing from Thursday, Dec. 3 through early January 2021, but through a ticketed plan to limit the number of people visiting the tree at the same time to prevent overcrowding and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“We expect some efforts to make sure there’s ample space like we did in previous years where we closed off some lanes of traffic. But, again, remember, we want to make really clear to people not to come out in large numbers and to be really smart about distancing. So, we’re going to adjust those plans to achieve that goal,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday about security around the tree lighting. Plus, how police will enforce COVID-19 safety protocols around the tree through the holiday season.

Below, see rules and information for spectators who plan to visit the tree:

General rules



The Tree will be lit from 6 a.m. to midnight every day.

Virtual queuing will be activated to manage lines. Guests can scan a QR code to see wait time and receive an SMS to return to the line.

Five-minute tree viewing limit.

Masks mandated at all times.​

Six feet social distancing will be enforced.

Guests will be directed to delineated pods, spaced six feet apart, with no more than four people in one pod. Groups of more than four people will be separated into two pods.​

Center Plaza, where the tree is physically located, will be closed to the public.

Entrance to tree viewing and social distancing will be managed by Tishman Speyer security.

Tree viewing entrances and zones



49 th and 50 th Streets between 5 th and 6 th Avenues will be closed to vehicular traffic (limited loading dock access for Rockefeller Center tenants only).

and 50 Streets between 5 and 6 Avenues will be closed to vehicular traffic (limited loading dock access for Rockefeller Center tenants only). Tree viewing entrances located on 49 th and 50 th streets at 5 th and 6 th avenues ONLY.

and 50 streets at 5 and 6 avenues Dedicated tree viewing zones located on 49 th and 50 th Streets between 5 th and 6 th Avenues ONLY.

and 50 Streets between 5 and 6 Avenues ONLY. The Rink at Rockefeller Center will be accessible on 49th Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues.​

RETAIL/TENANTS



The Channel Gardens (gardens located between 49 th and 50 th streets just west of 5 th Avenue) will be open for retail customers and tenants only, not open for tree viewing.

and 50 streets just west of 5 Avenue) will be open for retail customers and tenants only, not open for tree viewing. Shops and restaurants in the Concourse can be accessed from 49 th and 50 th Streets.

and 50 Streets. Rockefeller Center tenants will have regular access to their spaces with tenant ID