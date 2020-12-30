New York gets new train hub, in transformed postal building

Manhattan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN — Gov. Andrew Cuomo and transit officials have cut the ribbon on a gleaming new train hub that will ease crowding at New York’s Penn Station.

The Moynihan Train Hall is part of the repurposing of the old Farley Post Office building, once New York’s main postal center. Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road will use the new hall, which connects to Penn Station under Eighth Avenue.

It’s named after late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, who pushed for the project in the 1990s.

At Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting, Cuomo called the project “an extraordinary accomplishment” that began construction in 2017 and finished during the COVID-19 pandemic.

