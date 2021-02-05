New video: Thieves targeting luxury stores in string of Manhattan robberies

Surveillance images of four people believed to be part of a group behind a string of at least 20 robberies at various Manhattan luxury clothing stores, according to the NYPD.

MANHATTAN — After video went viral of a group of thieves ransacking a Chanel store in SoHo, the NYPD has released new footage of the group robbing another Manhattan retailer.

Police believe the same group is behind 23 similar robberies over the past five months at luxury stores across Manhattan, the NYPD said late Thursday.

The new surveillance video shows the thieves exiting a Manhattan Moncler store with heaps of what appear to be stolen jackets.

NEW VIDEO: Thieves rob Manhattan Moncler store; Police believe the same group is behind over 20 similar heists, including viral video of Chanel store being ransacked Tuesday, NYPD says



Full story: https://t.co/JpAXMkVzrd pic.twitter.com/HgXcVpB4qW — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) February 5, 2021

Other locations that have been robbed include the Prada store on Madison Avenue, Thom Browne on Hudson Street and Cos on Spring Street, NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said in a phone briefing Thursday night.

He said police believe between three and nine people are involved in the larcenies.

Officials said the heists started back in September, with the Chanel incident being the most recent on Tuesday. Police said it happened around 2 p.m. at the Spring Street store.

Four people entered the business and began quickly removing handbags, police said. In total, 44 bags were stolen, with a value totaling $165,000, according to the NYPD.

Cell phone video that we obtained shows the SoHo Chanel heist as it happened@PIX11News pic.twitter.com/DUHLa5qVEt — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) February 5, 2021

Security guards at the store said one of the suspects showed the butt of a gun, according to officers. However, Harrison said most of the incidents have not been violent.

Speaking on the robbery pattern, officials said the individuals rent vehicles from New Jersey to carry out their robberies, and often use stolen license plates.

While police said they have some persons of interest, the suspects have capitalized on the now-widespread use of face coverings.

Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).