New video: Man illegally parked pushes female traffic agent to ground in Hell’s Kitchen

Manhattan

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Man accused of assaulting traffic agent in Hell's Kitchen

Surveillance images of a man, and his Cadillac SUV, police said pushed an NYPD traffic enforcement agent to the ground as she tried to write him a ticket for being parked illegally on 10th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Police have released new surveillance video of a man accused of shoving a traffic agent to the ground as she tried to write him a parking ticket in Manhattan Wednesday morning.

The NYPD said it happened around 7:45 a.m. on 10th Avenue, near West 49th Street in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

The 63-year-old female traffic agent was writing the man a ticket for his white Cadillac SUV being parked illegally when the two got into an argument that ended with the man shoving her to the ground, according to police.

The video of the incident, taken from inside what appears to be a deli, shows the unidentified man in line before running outside toward his parked vehicle and the traffic agent.

While the initial argument is just out of view, the victim can be seen falling to the ground before the man jumps in the SUV and drives off.

Police said she was taken to a nearby hospital with neck pain and a lower back injury.

The suspect, described to be in his 20s, fled northbound in the white SUV with Pennsylvania license plates. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants, black and white sneakers, and a black and white Puma hat, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Editor’s note: Police originally identified the vehicle as an Escalade.

