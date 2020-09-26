New trial ordered for NY millionaire in autistic son’s death

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2011, file photo, Gigi Jordan, the multimillionaire mother charged with killing her autistic 8-year-old son, appears in Manhattan Supreme court in New York. On Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, a federal judge ordered a new trial for a self-made health care millionaire who was convicted six years ago of fatally drugging her 8-year-old autistic son in a luxury New York City hotel room in 2010. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

MANHATTAN — A federal judge on Friday ordered a new trial for a self-made health care millionaire who was convicted six years ago of fatally drugging her eight-year-old developmentally disabled child in a luxury New York City hotel room in 2010.

The ruling by Manhattan Federal Magistrate Judge Sarah Cave stems from a 2014 closed courtroom discussion, requested by the lead prosecutor in the case.

Cave determined the off-the-record exchange regarding online material had violated Gigi Jordan’s Sixth Amendment right to a public trial.

At the time, one of Jordan’s lawyers repeatedly objected to the private discussion.

Prosecutors plan to appeal the decision.