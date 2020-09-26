New trial ordered for NY millionaire in autistic son’s death

Manhattan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Gigi Jordan

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2011, file photo, Gigi Jordan, the multimillionaire mother charged with killing her autistic 8-year-old son, appears in Manhattan Supreme court in New York. On Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, a federal judge ordered a new trial for a self-made health care millionaire who was convicted six years ago of fatally drugging her 8-year-old autistic son in a luxury New York City hotel room in 2010. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — A federal judge on Friday ordered a new trial for a self-made health care millionaire who was convicted six years ago of fatally drugging her eight-year-old developmentally disabled child in a luxury New York City hotel room in 2010.

The ruling by Manhattan Federal Magistrate Judge Sarah Cave stems from a 2014 closed courtroom discussion, requested by the lead prosecutor in the case.

Cave determined the off-the-record exchange regarding online material had violated Gigi Jordan’s Sixth Amendment right to a public trial.

At the time, one of Jordan’s lawyers repeatedly objected to the private discussion.

Prosecutors plan to appeal the decision.

