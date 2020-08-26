New statue of three iconic suffragettes unveiled in Central Park

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — For years, the only statues of women in Central Park were of fictional characters, but that changed Wednesday morning with the unveiling of a new statue designed to celebrate legendary suffragists Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

There are statues of three female fictional characters in Central Park: Alice in Wonderland, Mother Goose and William Shakespeare’s Juliet, who appears with Romeo.

There had been a moratorium on erecting any new statues in Central Park. But in 2014, a volunteer nonprofit group called Monumental Women, made up of women’s rights advocates, historians and community leaders, set out to break what they’ve called the “bronze ceiling” and develop a statue depicting real women.

Wednesday’s unveiling was not open to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it was streamed live by Monumental Women.

The unveiling ceremony also celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Sculptor Meredith Bergmann said she had a specific vision when she took on the project.

“This monument has a very focused message,” she said in an interview at her studio in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “The fact of the monument itself, that it exists at all, that it will be where it is, is the message.

