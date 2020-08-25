New statue of three iconic suffragettes to be unveiled in Central Park

Manhattan

by: , Associated Press

MANHATTAN — For years, the only statues of women in Central Park were of fictional characters, but that’s set to change.

A new statue designed to celebrate legendary suffragists Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth and Elizabeth Cady Stanton was scheduled to be unveiled Wednesday.

There are statues of three female fictional characters in Central Park: Alice in Wonderland, Mother Goose and William Shakespeare’s Juliet, who appears with Romeo. There had been a moratorium on erecting any new statues in Central Park. But in 2014, a volunteer, nonprofit group called Monumental Women, made up of women’s rights advocates, historians and community leaders, set out to break what they’ve called the “bronze ceiling” and develop a statue depicting real women.

Wednesday’s unveiling will not be open to the public because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it will be streamed live by Monumental Women.

The unveiling will also also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Sculptor Meredith Bergmann said she had a specific vision when she took on the project.

“This monument has a very focused message,” she said in an interview at her studio in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “The fact of the monument itself, that it exists at all, that it will be where it is, is the message.

