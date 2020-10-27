New photos: Man, woman wanted after man shot on Manhattan subway platform

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — The NYPD has released new photos of a man and woman they’re looking for after a man was shot on a Manhattan subway platform earlier in October.

Back on Oct. 18, the 24-year-old victim was urinating off the northbound No. 1 train platform in the 14th Street station in Greenwich Village when the unidentified man, accompanied by the unidentifed woman, began a verbal dispute, officials said.

The unidentified man took out a gun and fired multiple times, striking the victim in the neck and in the back, according to police.

The wounded man walked into a local hospital and was “stable,” authorities said.

Police initially described his injuries as serious, but a spokesperson later said the victim may only have been grazed by the bullets.

Officers said they received a 911 call just before 6 p.m. about the shooting.

The shooter and the woman fled the scene.

Police released the above photos of the people wanted for questioning.

They described the man as having a medium build and last seen wearing a black bubble jacket, camouflage pants, black boots, a black du-rag, and seen holding a blue-string backpack.

The woman was described as having a thin build, shoulder-length curly hair and last seen wearing a multi-colored jacket, pink leggings, black boots, a surgical mask on her chin, and seen carrying a black purse.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).