New photos: Man, woman wanted after man shot on Manhattan subway platform

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — The NYPD has released new photos of a man and woman they’re looking for after a man was shot on a Manhattan subway platform earlier in October.
Back on Oct. 18, the 24-year-old victim was urinating off the northbound No. 1 train platform in the 14th Street station in Greenwich Village when the unidentified man, accompanied by the unidentifed woman, began a verbal dispute, officials said.
The unidentified man took out a gun and fired multiple times, striking the victim in the neck and in the back, according to police.
The wounded man walked into a local hospital and was “stable,” authorities said.
Police initially described his injuries as serious, but a spokesperson later said the victim may only have been grazed by the bullets.
Officers said they received a 911 call just before 6 p.m. about the shooting.
The shooter and the woman fled the scene.
Police released the above photos of the people wanted for questioning.
They described the man as having a medium build and last seen wearing a black bubble jacket, camouflage pants, black boots, a black du-rag, and seen holding a blue-string backpack.
The woman was described as having a thin build, shoulder-length curly hair and last seen wearing a multi-colored jacket, pink leggings, black boots, a surgical mask on her chin, and seen carrying a black purse.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).