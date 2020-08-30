New exhibit brings hope amid ongoing pandemic in New York

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — After months of battling the coronavirus pandemic, many in New York could use some hope and a new, outdoor exhibit is designed to give people just that.

Hope Wanted: New York City Under Quarantine, a free exhibit in the courtyard of the New York Historical Society, features oral histories and photographs of New Yorkers across all five boroughs taken at the height of the pandemic in early April.

They are stories of hope and resilience by the originator and co-curator Kevin Powell and photographer Kay Hickman.

“I was sitting at home in early April and I called Kay, the great photographer whose work is behind us and I said ‘I want to do something for our city. Why not go to all five boroughs,'” Powell said. “It was mostly just Manhattan and Brooklyn so far and with the 1,800 photographs and oral histories, it was a way to capture what was going on at the moment.”

One moving story of hope and survival features Tanya Fields, the South Bronx founder of the Black Feminist Project who, along with her six children, tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve been in my house since March 12, maybe March 8, and I realize this is something serious,” Fields said in the audio recording.

Hickman, the exhibit’s photographer, said she was concerned about catching coronavirus from the people she photographed.

“But it gave me a sense of hope and help pull me out of my depression,” she said.

The images are printed on weather-proof panels and the oral histories are accessible by cellphones.

The words of an anonymous gravedigger on Hart Island, where unclaimed victims of the pandemic were buried, are particularly touching.

“A lot of people thought the bodies were being mistreated, but they weren’t,” the anonymous gravedigger said in the audio recording.

Visitors also have the opportunity to record their own experiences.

Exhibitgoers shared rave reviews.

“This exhibit is excellent,” visitor Charles Gerber said. “It captures the moment we were in with a lot of raw emotion we felt.”

Visitor Silvia Gerber said she was touched by the exhibit.

“We saw New York in a way we’ve never seen it before,” she said.

The exhibit is open Thursday through Sunday. It’s free, but visitors must wear a mask and socially distance. The times are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Friday night when it is extended until 8 p.m.