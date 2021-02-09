New arrest in 2019 stray-bullet killing of Harlem man walking dog: police

Surveillance image of suspect Erick Bautista; photo of victim Winston McKay, who was fatally struck by a stray bullet while walking his dog in Harlem in June 2019.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police on Monday arrested a man they had been searching for since 2019 in connection with the fatal stray-bullet shooting of a man walking his dog in his Manhattan neighborhood, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said late Monday night that officers picked up 22-year-old Queens man Erick Bautista, the second arrest in the deadly shooting.

The NYPD originally identified Bautista as a person of interest in the days following the June 2019 incident. He is expected to be hit with murder charges, police said Monday.

Winston McKay, 40, was walking his dog near the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 146th Street in Harlem in the early hours of June 10, when he was struck in the leg by the stray bullet, police said at the time.

McKay was rushed to a local hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead.

The first arrest in the shooting was Ozjheir McClain, 19 years old at the time, who was taken into police custody for murder on Oct. 21, 2019.

Police said Monday they believe the two men were together the night of the fatal shooting.

The NYPD said in 2019 that they believed McClain was the one who actually pulled the trigger, however police did not make it clear Monday if this was still the case.

Surveillance footage released by police at the time showed a man nearby seeming to point a rifle at another man, threatening to shoot him, officials said.

McKay’s husband husband, Terry Solomon, told PIX11 News at the time that the couple had been celebrating their 18th anniversary with friends earlier that same night.

“I had to identify him by his earrings and his wedding ring,” a distraught Solomon told PIX’s Anthony DiLorenzo.

Watch DiLorenzo’s original report from June 2019:

Police identify alleged gunman in shooting of man walking dog in Harlem