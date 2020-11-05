Neighbors renew effort to preserve community garden in East Harlem

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — For more than 40 years, there has been an oasis along Pleasant Avenue, north of East 118th Street in East Harlem.

Pleasant Village Community Garden has created a sense of community and nurtured the neighborhood.

Fresh produce and eggs are available to people who stop by. Volunteers tend to the plants and flowers. Next week, they plan to open a community fridge.

But leaders are concerned that the city is moving ahead with plans to build on part of the the land.

The lot is owned by the city. NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development has been identifying vacant lots and areas across the city for potential affordable housing.

In February 2019, the city launched a design competition for in-fill housing at locations around the boroughs.

Neighbors in Pleasant Village say they are not opposed to the program. However, they suggest the city look at actual vacant lots in the surrounding area.

Decisions have not been made about any development. The program may be impacted by the pandemic.