National Action Network, mayor combine to feed hungry in Harlem

Manhattan

HARLEM, Manhattan — Mayor Bill de Blasio was on hand as the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network helped feed the hungry on Christmas Day in Harlem.

More than 2,000 meals were dished in this annual tradition to help out the community.

