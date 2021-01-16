Naked man dead after being electrocuted during fight on Harlem subway tracks: police

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Subway train

subway

HARLEM, Manhattan — A naked man police describe as “emotionally disturbed” is dead after a fight on the subway tracks in Harlem Saturday, police said.

It all started when the man pushed someone else on the tracks of the 2 train at 110th Street Station. A Good Samaritan got involved and went down to the tracks to help the victim.

The man then jumped into the tracks and began a dispute with the good Samaritan before making contact with the third rail and being electrocuted.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

No appointment needed at city vax sites

Emergency situation a rouse for viral proposal

Museum of Natural History opens as vaccine site in NYC

Broadway community rallies for equality

Chinatown watch group protecting neighbors

Manhattan district attorney ends prosecution of prostitution; judge agrees to dismiss thousands of cases

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss