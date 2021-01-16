Naked man dead after being electrocuted during fight on Harlem subway tracks: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — A naked man police describe as “emotionally disturbed” is dead after a fight on the subway tracks in Harlem Saturday, police said.

It all started when the man pushed someone else on the tracks of the 2 train at 110th Street Station. A Good Samaritan got involved and went down to the tracks to help the victim.

The man then jumped into the tracks and began a dispute with the good Samaritan before making contact with the third rail and being electrocuted.

No arrests have been made.