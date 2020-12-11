6 injured in Midtown when vehicle plows through solidarity protest

MIDTOWN, MANHATTAN — Six people were injured in Midtown, where a vehicle drove through an intersection, striking protesters who were marching in solidarity with ICE detainees Friday.

It happened at 39th Street and Third Avenue. At the scene, PIX11 News learned that a black sedan had slowed down at the intersection or had come to a complete stop before hitting the gas and plowing into the crowd of protesters.

An FDNY spokesperson said they received a report of the incident just after 4 p.m., and later said six individuals were taken to area hospitals. Police said all six victims were protesters who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody by police, and she was being questioned Friday night.

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation said she is a 52-year-old woman who is from New York, but not the city.

A passenger was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, police said.

Citizen App video showed a large emergency vehicle presence, and social media video showed the incident and aftermath.

The protest was in solidarity with ICE detainees on a hunger strike at Bergen County Jail.

A protester and witness told PIX11 bicyclists were blocking the intersection, which has become common to alert drivers that a march is taking place on the street. He claimed the driver of the vehicle proceeded anyway, creating the chaotic scene and injuring protesters.

One protester was arrested and charged with interfering with EMS workers trying to aid a victim.

A protester who streamed a portion of the incident live on Facebook said the protest was a part of a march that began in Times Square.