MTA bus driver assaulted in Manhattan; 2 suspects sought

Police are searching for a man and a woman accused of assaulting a bus driver.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — UPDATE: Police have arrested a man and woman in connection with the assault.

Original story:

Police are searching for a man and a woman accused of assaulting an MTA bus driver after he ejected them from his bus in Manhattan last month.

The 35-year-old bus driver was traveling on his route onboard an M2 bus when he observed two passengers threatening another passenger, police said.

The bus operator ejected the man and woman from the bus along Lafayette and East 8th streets before parking the bus in the vicinity of Astor Place and Third Avenue to take a break, according to police.

The man and woman who were just ejected from the bus approached the vehicle and forcibly opened the door, authorities said.

The man then stated to the woman “beat him up,” and she proceeded to punch the bus driver, police said.

They fled the scene.

The bus driver was treated for minor injuries to his head, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).