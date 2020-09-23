Mom’s boyfriend in custody after infant found unconscious in Lower East Side apartment: police

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A baby boy is fighting for his life after being found unconscious by his mother Monday night in their Manhattan apartment. Her boyfriend is being questioned by police, the NYPD said.

The mother made the scary discovery around 8 p.m. upon returning home to her apartment at the Vladeck Houses NYCHA complex on Water Street on the Lower East Side, according to the NYPD.

Her boyfriend had been watching the 3-month-old baby while she was out, police confirmed.

Officers responded around 8:15 p.m. after the mother called 911 to report the infant was unconscious and unresponsive, but had no obvious signs of physical injury.

EMS responded and rushed the boy to a nearby hospital where he remained on life support, as of early Wednesday, according to police.

Authorities are investigating if the infant suffered shaken baby syndrome.

Cops took the boyfriend into custody for questioning, but no arrests have been made, the NYPD said.

PIX11 has reached out to the Administration of Children’s Services for comment but has not yet heard back.

