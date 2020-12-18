Monday fundraiser to help rebuild Middle Collegiate Church

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Two weeks after a 6-alarm fire ravaged a historic faith community in the East Village, Middle Collegiate Church is vowing to rebuild their 2nd Avenue sanctuary.

Reverend Jacqui Lewis spoke with PIX11 News about the resiliency of her church.

“Revolutionary love cannot be burned in a fire,” she said.

Middle Church member Matthew Johnson Harris is tapping into his talent as a choreographer and director to organize a fundraising concert for the church.

“Sometimes you have to go to the lowest of the low for us to then rise and come higher,” Johnson Harris said.

The Mosaic Christmas concert is an annual tradition at Middle Church. Typically the event supports local non-profits, this year the proceeds will support the church’s rebuilding efforts.

Several Broadway performers will lend their voices, including Angela Birchett.

“As an artist, I’ve not been in a church that is more welcoming.”

Alyssa Fox will sing in the Mosaic Christmas concert as well.

“That’s what Jesus taught us to do, is care about others.”

The Middle Collegiate Church concert will be streamed live on YouTube Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.

