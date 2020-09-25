Mom’s boyfriend arrested in death of infant found unconscious in Lower East Side apartment: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A man is facing multiple charges in the death of his girlfriend’s infant son, days after she found her baby unconscious in the couple’s Manhattan apartment, police said.

Police arrested David Patrick, 30, on Wednesday afternoon, two days after the 3-month-old boy was first rushed to the hospital and put on life support, the NYPD said.

Authorities said Patrick is expected to be hit with charges including assault, reckless assault of a child causing brain injury and acing in a manner injurious to a child.

However, after police said the boy died Thursday at the hospital, Patrick could face additional charges.

Officials have identified the deceased infant as Kesean Morgan.

On Monday night, his mother returned home to her Lower East Side apartment at the Vladeck Houses NYCHA complex and found her baby boy unresponsive and called 911, police said.

Patrick, her boyfriend who also lives at the residence, had been watching the baby while she was out, officials said.

According to he police, the infant had no obvious signs of injury when EMS rushed him to the hospital.

Authorities at the time said they were investigating if the infant suffered shaken baby syndrome.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, police said.