Miguel Algarín, a founder of NYC’s beloved Nuyorican Poets Cafe, dies at 79

Manhattan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Miguel Algarin dead at 79

FILE – In this March 31, 2005, file photo, Miguel Algarín, one of the founders of the Nuyorican Poets Cafe, laughs during an interview in New York.

NEW YORK CITY — Miguel Algarín, poet and a founder of New York City’s beloved Nuyorican Poets Café performance space, has died. He was 79.

Daniel Gallant, executive director of the Nuyorican Poets Café, says Algarín died Monday at a Manhattan hospital from sepsis.

Born in Puerto Rico, Algarín and his family came to New York City when he was a child.

In the 1970s, he held gatherings with other poets in his apartment, exploring Puerto Rican identity and other themes. Out of that was created the Nuyorican Poets Café.

Gallant said the cafe would have an online tribute for Algarín this month, and would do something in person as soon as conditions allow.

