Michael Alig, former ‘Club Kid’ leader, found dead inside Manhattan apartment: reports

MANHATTAN — Infamous “Club Kid” leader Michael Alig was found dead inside his Washington Heights apartment due to a suspected heroin overdose, according to reports. He was 54.

The former club promoter was found unconscious inside his Manhattan apartment early Friday, TMZ reported.

His boyfriend told police he had been doing heroin shortly before his death, the New York Daily News reported.

Alig served almost 17 years in prison for manslaughter after he and his friend killed and dismembered his former drug dealer Andre Melendez during a confrontation in 1996, according to Daily News.

Alig was known as one of the leaders of the “Club Kids,” who were associated with New York City’s club culture during the 1980s and ’90s.