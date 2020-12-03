Metropolitan Republican Club on Upper East Side vandalized

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — The Metropolitan Republican Club on the Upper East Side was vandalized Thursday morning, police said.

It happened at the East 83th Street and Lexington Avenue shortly after 11 a.m., law enforcement said.

The front door was spray painted and glue or spray foam was inserted in the door lock, causing an estimated $250 in damage, officials said. Three signs were chained to items outside. There were black trash bags stuffed with paper outside the building shaped to look like body bags.

“Last night the Metropolitan Republican Club was attacked and vandalized in disgusting manner that should be tolerated by any individual regardless of political affiliation,” the club said in a statement. “We condemn the unconscionable action against our private property perpetrated by cowards.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

