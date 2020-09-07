Man’s body found in Central Park pond

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police siren

Emergency vehicle lighting

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — A man’s body was found in a Central Park pond on Monday afternoon, police said.

The body was found floating in the water near the Gapstow Bridge around 12:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man has not yet been identified.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, an FDNY spokesperson said.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the man’s cause of death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Teacher making history with bionic arm

'The Friends Experience' returns to NYC

5 NYC schools sent white powder in suspicious packages: NYPD

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Funeral for battered Harlem boy: ‘None of us can say that’s not our child’

Unregular Pizza: The best pizza in NYC can't be bought

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

Friday Eve Forecast