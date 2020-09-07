Man’s body found in Central Park pond

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — A man’s body was found in a Central Park pond on Monday afternoon, police said.

The body was found floating in the water near the Gapstow Bridge around 12:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man has not yet been identified.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, an FDNY spokesperson said.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the man’s cause of death.

