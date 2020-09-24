Man’s body found at Central Park’s Harlem Meer: NYPD

MANHATTAN — A man’s body was found at a lake in Central Park Thursday morning, police said.

A person was fishing in the Harlem Meer, a lake at the northeast corner of Central Park, around 11 a.m. when they hooked onto the body and pulled it to the surface, according to the NYPD

The man, believed to be in his 30s, has not been identified. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two other bodies were found in Central Park in recent weeks.

On Sept. 7, a man’s body was found in a Central Park pond, police said. The body was found floating in the water near the Gapstow Bridge.

Police also found an unconscious and unresponsive man, 59, in the park near West 109th Street and West Drive on Sept. 18, officials said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

