Manhole explosions shut down sections of 55th Street

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A series of manhole explosions happened on 55th Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues on Thursday afternoon.

Officials are still on the seen in Midtown monitoring carbon monoxide levels in nearby buildings.

Citizen app shows heavy smoke billowing from the manhole. The FDNY got a call for the explosions at 1:45 p.m. A number of manholes were smoking, some were on fire.

Officials say there were no injuries but the area was shut down to traffic. Some residents are still unable to return to their apartments.