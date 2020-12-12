Manhattan’s 21 Club closes indefinitely due to pandemic

Manhattan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
21 Club Changes 2020

** FILE ** In this Jan. 16, 1985 file photo, customers stand outside The “21” Club on 21 W. 52nd St. in New York. In a concession to changing sartorial norms, as of friday, Jan. 23, 2009, the storied Manhattan restaurant known for its traditional atmosphere and powerbroker clientele has stopped requiring men to wear ties at dinner. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The storied 21 Club in midtown Manhattan is closing indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but its owners are optimistic about reopening at some point.

The restaurant has been a favorite of celebrities and the power elite for nine decades.

The 21 Club’s owners filed notice with the city on Wednesday and said all 148 employees will be terminated in March.

The news comes as indoor dining in the city will be banned again beginning Monday in efforts to halt a resurgence in the virus.

The restaurant said in a statement that its vision is to “always remain an important social and cultural hub and icon of New York.”

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Teacher making history with bionic arm

'The Friends Experience' returns to NYC

5 NYC schools sent white powder in suspicious packages: NYPD

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Funeral for battered Harlem boy: ‘None of us can say that’s not our child’

Unregular Pizza: The best pizza in NYC can't be bought

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

Friday Eve Forecast

Biden administration to reach 100 million vaccines ahead of schedule