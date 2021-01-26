Manhattan mom arrested after infant son fatally slammed: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A mother was arrested Monday after police found her 2-month-old baby dead in their Midtown, Manhattan residence Sunday afternoon, an NYPD spokesperson said.

According to police, officers responded around noon to a 911 call for an unconscious infant inside a room at the Candlewood Suites extended-stay hotel on West 39th Street.

Upon arrival, the officers found the baby boy unconscious and unresponsive, but with no obvious signs of trauma, authorities said.

EMS rushed the infant to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials identified the victim as Antonio Diaz and said he was living with his mother at the location.

Police said Tuesday they believe the baby’s mother, 24-year-old Alyssa Owens, slammed the boy against something.

No further details were given. More information is expected from the medical examiner, the NYPD said.

Police said Owens was arrested Monday around 4 p.m. on charges including assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17 years old.

A spokesperson for the NYPD on Tuesday said the charges could be upgraded as the investigation continued.