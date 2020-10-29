Manhattan man arrested for sex abuse pattern: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — A man was arrested in Manhattan Tuesday for a pattern of sex abuse that occurred this month, police said.

The first incident occurred on Oct. 11 at 1:30 a.m. A 28-year-old woman hailed a yellow taxi near Houston Street and Thompson Street. Muhammad Wasim, 36, allegedly gave the victim alcohol before locking the doors and sexually assaulting her.

Nine days later on Oct. 20 at 4:30 a.m., a 36-year-old woman was walking on West 12th Street when Wasim allegedly grabbed her from behind, threw her to the grouns and sexually assaulted her.

Wasim was arrested on Tuesday just after midnight.

The NYPD is asking any other victims to please come forward by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.