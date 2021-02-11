Manhattan ice cream shop worker recovering after being bashed in the head with a rock during robbery

Update: Police have arrested the man behind the string of Manhattan robberies, according to the NYPD.

Original story:

MANHATTAN — A Manhattan ice cream shop worker has spent weeks recovering after she was bashed in the head with a rock by a robber.

The suspect, who’s wanted in connection with several Manhattan robberies, entered the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream shop along Third Avenue in Kips Bay on Jan. 20, placed an order with a 23-year-old store employee and demanded money.

The shop is cashless, employee Own Murphy explained.

“When she said that to him, that’s when he lashed out,” Murphy said.

The woman suffered a concussion and sustained a laceration to her head. Since that day, they’ve had two people working together in the shop at night for safety.

Detectives posted signs in the area near the ice cream shop to warn everyone to be on alert.

Authorities also connected the suspect to three other robbery incidents in Manhattan between Dec. 27 and Jan. 13. No injuries were reported in the other three incidents.

Police received a report on Dec. 27 that a 32-year-old woman’s purse was removed from her table at The Maze restaurant on West 32nd Street. On Jan. 7, a 59-year-old woman’s bag was reported stolen while she was inside the lobby of the Stewart Hotel. The man went into the Kaylee Restaurant on East 27th Street on Jan. 13, pretended to have a weapon and demanded property from the 19-year-old employee behind the counter. He fled with the cash register, valued at around $400.

Police have asked for help identifying the man who is believed to be in his 20s.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

