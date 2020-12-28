Manhattan hotel confrontation involving Black teen under investigation

Manhattan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN — New York City prosecutors launched an investigation into a confrontation in which a man said a woman tackled his 14-year-old son in a New York City hotel lobby as she falsely accused the Black teen of stealing her phone.

Keyon Harrold posted a widely viewed video of the confrontation Saturday at the Arlo Hotel, which prompted comparisons to recent incidents involving false accusations against Black people.

Harrold said the unidentified woman scratched him and tackled and grabbed his son, Keyon Harrold Jr., at the lower Manhattan hotel where the pair were staying.

Harrold said the phone was returned by an Uber driver shortly afterward.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called what happened racism, “pure and simple.”

“It would be horrific at any age, but it’s especially offensive that it happened to a child,” he tweeted. “To Keyon Harrold Jr. and his family: I am so sorry this happened to you. Her behavior was an affront to our city’s values.”

PIX11 contributed to this post.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

New Yorkers rally for 'excluded workers' fund

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

NY arts and entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

Fitness studios unite for a healthy Harlem

New video: Doormen's actions after Asian woman attacked in Midtown Manhattan

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Sunny and mild to begin the workweek

New Yorkers rally for 'excluded workers' fund

‘We are not slowing down’: NY, NJ to expand COVID vaccine eligibility this week

Christians mark second pandemic Easter with social distancing, masks and church capacity limits

DMX hospitalized in White Plains after heart attack amid reports of overdose: lawyer

Travelers still in the dark but on their way home after evacuation at Newark Airport terminal

Finally, temperatures warm back up

DMX's attorney speaks to PIX11 News as the rapper is hospitalized in White Plains following heart attack

Funeral held for Spring Valley firefighter killed in nursing home fire