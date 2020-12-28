Manhattan hotel confrontation involving Black teen under investigation

MANHATTAN — New York City prosecutors launched an investigation into a confrontation in which a man said a woman tackled his 14-year-old son in a New York City hotel lobby as she falsely accused the Black teen of stealing her phone.

Keyon Harrold posted a widely viewed video of the confrontation Saturday at the Arlo Hotel, which prompted comparisons to recent incidents involving false accusations against Black people.

Harrold said the unidentified woman scratched him and tackled and grabbed his son, Keyon Harrold Jr., at the lower Manhattan hotel where the pair were staying.

Harrold said the phone was returned by an Uber driver shortly afterward.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called what happened racism, “pure and simple.”

“It would be horrific at any age, but it’s especially offensive that it happened to a child,” he tweeted. “To Keyon Harrold Jr. and his family: I am so sorry this happened to you. Her behavior was an affront to our city’s values.”

