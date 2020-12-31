Manhattan hospital virtually connects new moms, their babies and their families

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — New technology in one East Harlem hospital is helping moms share their bundles of joy this new year, steaming live video of their babies 24/7.

Metropolitan Hospital is one of the first hospitals in New York to install an extensive secure camera system. The neonatal ICU has 26 cameras streaming live to families. Parents can watch their babies anywhere in the world from their phone.

“Unfortunately with the pandemic, we are a family-centric facility. I feel they are not physically here with the baby. They are not shortchanged in any way, they are watching their babies,” said Myrlande Gedeon, the nurse manager of the neonatal ICU at Metroplitan hospital.

Alexis Logan just gave birth to her son Julius Monday. He is eight pounds, 10 ounces of pure adorable.

“The camera is always there,” Logan said. “I wake up at 3:30 in the morning and I go on the phone and I see him laying there it gives you a piece of mind,” said Logan.

The technology will be coming soon to more hospital across New York City.

