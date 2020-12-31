Manhattan hospital virtually connects new moms, their babies and their families

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — New technology in one East Harlem hospital is helping moms share their bundles of joy this new year, steaming live video of their babies 24/7.

Metropolitan Hospital is one of the first hospitals in New York to install an extensive secure camera system. The neonatal ICU has 26 cameras streaming live to families. Parents can watch their babies anywhere in the world from their phone.

“Unfortunately with the pandemic, we are a family-centric facility. I feel they are not physically here with the baby. They are not shortchanged in any way, they are watching their babies,” said Myrlande Gedeon, the nurse manager of the neonatal ICU at Metroplitan hospital.

Alexis Logan just gave birth to her son Julius Monday. He is eight pounds, 10 ounces of pure adorable.

“The camera is always there,” Logan said. “I wake up at 3:30 in the morning and I go on the phone and I see him laying there it gives you a piece of mind,” said Logan.

The technology will be coming soon to more hospital across New York City.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

New Yorkers rally for 'excluded workers' fund

Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

NY arts and entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccinations continue as UK strain becomes dominant

Beautiful weather for the Mets and the rest of New York Thursday

Testimony continues in Chauvin trial

90 drug convictions vacated based on the work of disgraced former NYPD detective

Lincoln Center program honors health care workers

'Excluded workers' celebrate budget announcement

NJ school goes all remote after COVID-19 surge

Breaking down New York's massive new budget

911 wasn't immediately called as fire took over Queens building: FDNY