Manhattan apartment fire injures 21 firefighters

Manhattan

by: Associated Press, PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Manhattan apartment fire 21 firefighters injured

A Manhattan apartment fire injured at least 21 firefighters on Jan. 30, 2021, officials said.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Twenty-one firefighters were taken to hospitals after a blaze tore through a Harlem apartment building Saturday morning.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, and all the patients are in stable condition, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters were called around 7 a.m. to a building on West 115th Street and found the blaze on the first floor.

Chief of Fire Operations Thomas Richardson said flames soon reached all the way to the top of the six-story building.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many residents were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Broadway tickets are back on sale

Cop fires gun when carjacking suspect rams police car on West Side Highway: NYPD

Police fire at suspect during West Side Highway traffic stop

Police-involved shooting shuts down West Side Highway in Midtown Manhattan

Broadway, more fans at baseball games part of NY reopen

Curtains set to rise on Broadway Sept. 14

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss