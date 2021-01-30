Manhattan apartment fire injures 21 firefighters

A Manhattan apartment fire injured at least 21 firefighters on Jan. 30, 2021, officials said.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Twenty-one firefighters were taken to hospitals after a blaze tore through a Harlem apartment building Saturday morning.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, and all the patients are in stable condition, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters were called around 7 a.m. to a building on West 115th Street and found the blaze on the first floor.

Chief of Fire Operations Thomas Richardson said flames soon reached all the way to the top of the six-story building.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many residents were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

