Man yelling anti-Asian statements attacks couple on Flatiron street: police

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man yells anti-Asian statements before assaulting two people in Flatiron District

Surveillance image of a man accused of assaulting a man and woman after yelling anti-Asian statements at the pair on a Manhattan street on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, according to police.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan — Police are looking for a man they say attacked a couple after hurling offensive remarks at them on a Manhattan street.

According to the NYPD, the man and woman were walking on Broadway, near East 19th Street in the Flatiron District, around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when the unidentified man road up on a bicycle.

The man began yelling anti-Asian statements at the pair. “You are Chinese. God hates China!” and “China has the virus,” he shouted, according to police.

Officials said he then assaulted the male victim, 29, with his bicycle and backpack, before fleeing on his bike in an unknown direction.

It was not clear if either of the two people sustained injuries in the confrontation.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of a man they’re looking for, describing him as in his 30s, with shoulder-length braids, standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches in height and weighing between 210 and 230 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and black pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Funeral for battered Harlem boy: ‘None of us can say that’s not our child’

Unregular Pizza: The best pizza in NYC can't be bought

NYC restaurants reflect on a year of restrictions

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Community calls for action when mourning 10-year-old boy

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap

Tips to improve your brain health

Post-COVID care for ‘long-haulers’ experiencing lingering symptoms

NY Assemblyman Phil Ramos talks police reform bills, Cuomo investigation

Mild St. Patrick's Day, but more snow before spring arrives?

Forecast: Spring hasn't sprung just yet

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday

Con Todo Press: Children's books amplifying underrepresented communities

Hoboken mom brings awareness to COVID 'long-haulers'