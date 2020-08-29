Man with knife taped to stick slashes teen in Times Square: NYPD

A screen displays a message thanking health care workers during the coronavirus outbreak, in a sparsely populated Times Square, Friday, March 20, 2020, in New York.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A teenager was slashed in the face in Times Square on Friday by a man on a bicycle with a makeshift spear, police said Saturday.

The 15-year-old victim was attacked near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue around 6:10 p.m., police said.

Roland Pacheco, 52, is accused of riding by on a bike and slashing the teen using a stick with a pocket knife taped to the end, according to police.

The teen was taken to a hospital and needed stitches to close the wound on his forehead, a police source said.

Pacheco, of Manhattan, was later spotted by police slashing bike tires near West 39th Street and Broadway, according to the NYPD. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for a psychological evaluation, police said.

He is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

