Man who fired shots at Uptown church had previously been charged with attempted murder, sources say

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — It wasn’t how a Christmas concert at St. John the Divine Cathedral was supposed to end: a gunman fired shots into the air, demanding police to shoot him Sunday night.

Monday, he was identified as Luis Vasquez, 52, of the Bronx. Sources told PIX11 he had at least six prior arrests, including one in July for menacing, after allegedly threatening a family member with a gun.

In 1990, he was arrested for attempted murder.

“Kill me, kill me,” new cellphone video shows Vasquez shouting.

After several orders to put his weapon down, police killed Vasquez right on the steps of the church Sunday afternoon, the video showed.

The scene was terrifying to people who live in the area.

Police said it appears to them Vasquez was looking to do a lot of damage, armed with two guns and a backpack filled with gasoline, rope, wire, a bible and tape.

The NYPD said there are no credible threats against the city or houses of worship, but out of an abundance of caution, more NYPD officers will be posted at religious holiday events.

The police commissioner tweeted new video showing the shocking incident Monday.

