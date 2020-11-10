Man wanted in Manhattan forcible touching pattern: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
forcible touching sus.png

Police are searching for this man, wanted in connection with two incidents of forcible touching in Manhattan, officials said Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 (NYPD).

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — Police said Monday they’re searching for a man wanted in connection with multiple acts of forcible touching in Manhattan.

The man, thought to be in his 40s, is accused of groping two women while exposing himself, police said.

The first incident was on Oct. 22 near St. Marks Place and Third Avenue, where a 25-year old woman was walking down the street when she was approached by the suspect, police said. The man groped the victim over her clothes and fled down Third Avenue.

Then, on Oct. 25, a 55-year-old female was groped near West 16th Street and Sixth Avenue, police said. The man fled on Sixth Avenue.

Neither victim reported injuries to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

‘Trying to make it out alive’: Victim speaks out after being beat with crutch at Times Square protest

Jazz meets justice: Music for a cause at Lincoln Center

12-year-old entrepreneur Obocho is a retail wunderkind

Man used crutch to beat Jewish man in Times Square hate crime assault: NYPD

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss