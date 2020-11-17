Man wanted in connection with Manhattan knife assault: police

MANHATTAN — A man is wanted in connection with a Manhattan stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon, police said.
The incident happened on Delancey Street at 12:30 p.m. A 21-year-old man got into a verbal dispute with another male. It escalated into a physical confrontation.
The other man brandished a knife and stabbed the victim in the hand, causing a small laceration and bleeding. EMS took the victim to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition. The individual fled on foot to parts unknown, according to authorities.
The man wanted is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old.
