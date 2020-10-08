Man wanted in connection to Manhattan assault: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAMMERCY PARK, Manhattan — A man is wanted in question to an assault that took place in Manhattan Sunday, police said.

The incident happened at 1:15 p.m. on the corner of West 16th Street and 7th Avenue. A 40-year-old man was exiting his parked vehicle when an unidentified man approached him from behind unprovoked and started saying anti-Asian slurs. The man then struck the victim with a closed fist multiple times in the face and choked the victim.

The victim sustained bruises, cuts and pain to the face. The man then fled on foot to parts unknown and the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The man wanted for questioning is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old, 5-feet-8-inches, 180 to 200 pounds. He had short, black hair was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt over a brown shirt with a red and yellow drawing in front of it, oversized khaki sweatpants, black sneakers and a light-colored face mask under his chin.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com], on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.