Man wanted for pushing commuter onto subway tracks: police

MANHATTAN — Police are searching for a man who pushed an off-duty UPS worker onto a subway track in Manhattan Wednesday.

The incident happened at 7:10 p.m. The 36-year-old uniformed worker was waiting for the northbound D train at Bryant Park Station.

A man then walked up to him asked for money. After the UPS worker refused, he was pushed to the tracks. Luckily, there was no train coming at the time.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with lacerations to his knee and ears from the fall.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Authorities describe him as being between 20 and 30 years old and wearing a jumpsuit.