Man in custody after he tried to rape woman on Q train platform in Manhattan: NYPD

Police are looking for this man in connection with an attempted rape on a Q train platform in Manhattan on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, according to the NYPD.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Police took an attempted rapist into custody Sunday after a Saturday morning assault inside a Manhattan subway station, authorities said.

The woman, who was headed home from work, was followed off the train and onto the Q train platform at the Lexington Avenue–63rd Street station around 11 a.m. Saturday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said. Jose Reyes allegedly pushed the 25-year-old woman to the ground and tried to rape her.

“It’s a heinous act,” Harrison said. “It’s horrible.”

Bystanders on the platform rushed over to intervene and Reyes stopped the attack, according to police.

A witness took cellphone video of the suspect before he fled the station.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Reyes had been spotted smoking hookah before the alleged attack, Harrison said. He allegedly had several narcotics in his possession. Reyes had been arrested several times before this incident.

Harrison emphasized how important the community’s role was in the quick arrest.

“We received three crime stopper tips that were very instrumental,” Harrison said.

