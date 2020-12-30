Dog reunited with owner after being taken from outside of Upper West Side deli

Police are searching for the man caught on video stealing a dog from outside an Upper West Side grocery store on Dec. 27, 2020.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A dog stolen from outside an Upper West Side deli two days after Christmas was reunited with its owner Wednesday, police said in a tweet.

Thanks to the 24th Precinct @NYPDDetectives – Luca was reunited with his owner this evening. Thank you to the entire #UWS community for spreading the word. #bettertogether pic.twitter.com/MoZAVqhYhF — NYPD 24th Precinct (@NYPD24Pct) December 31, 2020

The 74-year-old woman was inside the Garden of Eden grocery store along Broadway making a purchase on Dec. 27, police said.

She had her Dachshund dog secured to a fruit stand prior to entering the store.

When she left the store, she noticed her dog was taken by a man who fled on foot.

According to the deli’s owner, the victim is a frequent shopper and customers always tie their dogs up in front of the store.

This was the first time an incident like this happened at his store, and he has not seen the suspect in the area before.

Video surveillance shows the man walking up to the dog and petting it before taking the Dachshund from the location.

Do you recognize him? Police are searching for the man who took a dog from outside an UWS deli.



More: https://t.co/PFEbK31cf5 pic.twitter.com/nHnBSdTERt — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) December 30, 2020

Police did not reveal additional information about the suspect Wednesday evening, nor did they say how the dog was found.

