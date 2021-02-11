Man stabbed in the back inside Manhattan 7-Eleven

Police asked for help identifying suspects in connection with a stabbing inside a Manhattan 7/11.

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A man was stabbed in the back inside a Midtown Manhattan 7-Eleven on Thursday morning, police said.

The 51-year-old victim argued with an unidentified woman and man inside the Eighth Avenue store near 37th Street around 8:30 a.m., police said. Surveillance video shows the fight escalate and become physical.

The victim was also repeatedly punched. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police asked for help identifying the suspects from the convenience store.

Correction: The store’s name has been updated.