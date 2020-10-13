Man sought in West Village sexual assault: police

Surveillance images of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman near Barrow and Greenwich streets in Manhattan’s West Village on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, police said.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Cops are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a West Village street Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 20-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of Barrow and Greenwich streets around 2:30 a.m. when the unidentified man approached her from behind.

He pushed her to the ground and told her he had a gun and just got out of jail, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The man proceeded to sexually abuse the woman before fleeing eastbound on Barrow Street, officials said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for.

