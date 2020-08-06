Man sought in Penn Station dispute that led to fatal fall down staircase

MANHATTAN — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to the fatal fall of another man during a dispute at Penn Station Tuesday night.
Police responded to a call of an unconscious man at Penn Station in the vicinity of West 34 Street and Seventh Avenue around 11 p.m.
Officers arrived to find a man at the bottom of a stairway, police said.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigation revealed the victim was involved in a dispute with another man and was forced down the stairway, subsequently suffering a head injury.
Police released surveillance photos of the suspect.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).