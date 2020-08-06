Man sought in Penn Station dispute that led to fatal fall down staircase

Manhattan

Police released images of a man sought in a dispute at Penn Station that led to the fatal fall of another man.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to the fatal fall of another man during a dispute at Penn Station Tuesday night.

Police responded to a call of an unconscious man at Penn Station in the vicinity of West 34 Street and Seventh Avenue around 11 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man at the bottom of a stairway, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation revealed the victim was involved in a dispute with another man and was forced down the stairway, subsequently suffering a head injury.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

