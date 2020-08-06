Man sought in Penn Station dispute that led to fatal fall down staircase

Police released images of a man sought in a dispute at Penn Station that led to the fatal fall of another man.

MANHATTAN — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to the fatal fall of another man during a dispute at Penn Station Tuesday night.

Police responded to a call of an unconscious man at Penn Station in the vicinity of West 34 Street and Seventh Avenue around 11 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man at the bottom of a stairway, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation revealed the victim was involved in a dispute with another man and was forced down the stairway, subsequently suffering a head injury.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).