Man sought for masturbating in front of riders on Manhattan subway: police

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man accused of masturbating on Manhattan subway

Police are looking for a man they’ve identified as Feliciano Maldonado, 66, for masturbating while aboard a Manhattan-bound M subway train on Dec. 11, 2020, the NYPD says.

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan — Cops are looking for a man accused of publicly masturbating aboard a Manhattan subway earlier in December, according to the NYPD.

Police said a 50-year-old woman reported observing the man, who is known to the NYPD, touching and exposing himself while sitting on a Manhattan-bound M train as it approached the 53rd Street station.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 11, according to police.

The NYPD has identified the man they’re looking for as 66-year-old Feliciano Maldonado.

Authorities released the above photos of the man and described him as standing about 5 feet, 7 inches and weighing around 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a black hat, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

