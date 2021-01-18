Man slashed in the back in Times Square subway station

Police said a man was slashed in the back in the Times Square subway station on Jan. 18, 2021. (PIX11)

TIMES SQUARE — A man was slashed in the back in the Times Square subway station on Monday evening, police said.

The victim was attacked on a Q-line platform in the 42nd Street station around 6:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made. Police believe the suspect is in his late 20s. He’s believed to be around 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

