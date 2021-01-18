Man slashed in the back in Times Square subway station

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
subway slashing jan 18 2021

Police said a man was slashed in the back in the Times Square subway station on Jan. 18, 2021. (PIX11)

TIMES SQUARE — A man was slashed in the back in the Times Square subway station on Monday evening, police said.

The victim was attacked on a Q-line platform in the 42nd Street station around 6:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made. Police believe the suspect is in his late 20s. He’s believed to be around 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Riding along with private security service patrolling Chinatown amid rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

Artists create 'Sessions on the Stoop' to celebrate communities of color

No appointment needed at city vax sites

Emergency situation a rouse for viral proposal

Museum of Natural History opens as vaccine site in NYC

Broadway community rallies for equality

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss