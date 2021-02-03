Man slashed in face on East Village L train, NYPD says

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the following individual wanted for questioning in connection to an assault that occurred in Manhattan on Feb. 3.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man was slashed in the face with a box cutter on a Manhattan-bound L train Wednesday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened just before 8:30 a.m., when a 61-year-old man was standing on the train when he got into a dispute with an unknown individual. The argument became physical, and the unknown man slashed the victim in the face with a box cutter.

The suspect fled the train at the First Avenue station and left on 14th Street.

The man was in his 20s, police said. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, red hoodie, blue jeans, red bandanna, light colored sneakers, and a brown Louis Vuitton face mask.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

