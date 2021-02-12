Man slashed in dispute at West Village subway station: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Things turned violent after two men got into a verbal dispute at a Manhattan subway station Thursday evening, according to the NYPD.

Police said Friday that the two men got into a dispute around 7 p.m. at the Christopher Street station along the No. 1 line in the West Village neighborhood.

Things escalated when one of the men pulled out a knife and slashed or stabbed the other man in the stomach, authorities said.

The attacker fled the station onto the street in an unknown direction, according to police.

The NYPD said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition and the extent of his injuries was not immediately made clear.

The incident comes as the New York City transit system has seen a wave of violent attacks on riders and employees over the past week.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

