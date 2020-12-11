Man slashed across face in East Harlem subway station: police

Surveillance images of a man accused of slashing another man across the face with a sharp object inside the East 110th Street subway station, along the No. 4, 5, 6 lines, in East Harlem on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, police say.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are looking for a man accused of slashing another man across the face in a Manhattan subway station Monday evening, according to the NYPD.

The seemingly random attack happened around 5:10 p.m. inside the East 110th Street station in East Harlem, near Lexington Avenue, along the No. 4, 5, 6 subway lines, officials said.

According to police, the unidentified man approached the 51-year-old victim on the mezzanine level of the station and slashed him with a sharp object in the face before fleeing the station.

The victim suffered a severe laceration to his face and was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for in connection with the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).