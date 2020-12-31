Man shoves his way into Manhattan apartment, sexually assaults woman

Kips Bay Assault

Police said a man sexually assaulted a woman in a Kips Bay apartment on Dec. 31, 2020. (Cristian Benavides/PIX11)

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — A man pushed his way into a Manhattan apartment and sexually assaulted a woman inside on Thursday, police said.

The man knocked on the door of an apartment near the intersection of East 30th Street and Second Avenue around noon, officials said. When the woman opened the door, he attacked.

The man fled in an unknown direction afterwards.

He was last seen wearing a cream sweatsuit and navy jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

